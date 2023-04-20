Home » Referendum on refugee accommodation in Greifswald | > – News
Status: 04/20/2023 10:13 p.m

The Greifswald citizenship has given the green light for a referendum on housing refugees in the city. The members of the citizenship approved a corresponding draft decision by the administration on Thursday.

Voting is scheduled for June 18th. The question should then be: “Are you in favor of land owned by the university and Hanseatic city of Greifswald being leased to the Vorpommern-Greifswald district for the purpose of building container villages to accommodate refugees?”

Initiative collected necessary signatures

The decision had landed on the agenda of the citizenship through a corresponding citizens’ initiative. The initiators collected thousands of signatures in just two weeks. According to earlier statements, they want to prevent the leasing of areas.

At the beginning of the meeting, spokespersons for the initiators expressly objected to accusations that they were racists or Nazis. At the same time, they accused Mayor Stefan Fassbinder (Greens) of violating his duty of neutrality by making statements against the referendum.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 04/20/2023 | 8:00 p.m

NDR Logo
