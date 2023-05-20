Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to Germany

Friday May 19, 2023
We bring the highlights of the Microsoft Build after Deutschland: From Microsoft Azure to Visual Studio and from artificial intelligence to security – at the Microsoft Build Deutschland am 22. June 2023 in München is all about the current and upcoming development tools and technologies. Among other things, you will receive technical information on cloud services, get to know new tools and learn how you can use artificial intelligence to add innovative functions to applications.
On the Agenda there are many interesting sessions that you can use in your development projects. These include the following lectures:
Microsoft Build Germany: Sessions on the subject of the cloud
- Intelligent, cloud-native applications based on containers
- A self-service app infrastructure using the Azure Deployment Environments
- Cloud and AI power for your development workflow
- Modernizing applications with containers and serverless
- Build scalable, cloud-native apps using Kubernetes and Azure Cosmos DB
- Analytics in the age of artificial intelligence
Microsoft Build Germany: Sessions on Dev Tools and Coding
- Development in the cloud with the Microsoft DevBox
- Best practices for working with GitHub Copilot
- Visual Studio: Tips & Tricks for professionals
- How GitHub evolves with GitHub
Networking at Casino Night
Look forward to lots of new technologies and best practices – in addition to the sessions you can look forward to an extensive supporting program with Casino Night, drinks and food as well as numerous networking opportunities.
Register now and get valuable specialist knowledge and an outlook on the near future of the Microsoft platform at the Microsoft headquarters in Munich in June. Participation is free of charge, only a short registration is required.