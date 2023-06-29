Registration is open for the Vallenatos Minstrel Festival

Until July 10, representatives of Vallenato folklore will be able to register and demonstrate their talent within the framework of the most important festivity in Santa Marta.

The lyrics and melodies that exalt vallenato will be interpreted within the framework of the Fiesta del Mar 2023 with the eighth version of the Vallenatos Minstrel Festivalspace to recognize the autochthonous folklore of our region, highlighting this genre that identifies the Caribbean region Colombian; which was declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2013.

On this occasion, composers over 35 years of age can participate with a unpublished song in music and lyrics, Therefore, they may not partially or fully include verses or melodies from other vallenato songs or other genres, passing them off as their own.

In addition, must include one of the four classic airs of traditional vallenato singing; which They are the walk, the merengue, the puya and the son; and thus honor this genre, especially minstrels, taking into account that among the evaluation criteria of the juries are: song message, rhyme, melody and interpretation.

Los participants of the Vallenatos Minstrel Festival They must be presented with a group of a maximum of 6 people or with a guitar, songs that address political issues, violence or that affect the integrity of another person, and those who decide to participatethey will be able to do it through the unpublished song modality, designed to exalt the vallenato genre and their own talent.

In this edition of the Vallenatos Minstrels Festival prizes will be awarded to the most outstanding performances, in this way, the first place will receive $3 million 500 thousand pesos; he second place $2 million 500 thousand pesos; third place $1 million 500 thousand pesos; like the fourth and fifth place will have a special recognition.

To make the corresponding registration, to know the regulations, the general conditions and restrictions, you must enter www.fiestasdelmar.com.co until July 10, the date on which the stage to receive musical proposals closes

