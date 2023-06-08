Home » Regrettable about the Manzanares River! The sea once again became a garbage dump in Santa Marta
News

by admin
He Manzanares River, the only victim of bad behavior of some citizens in Santa Marta. Once again, the waste that is thrown into the tributary by unscrupulous people goes to the sea where thousands of marine species will suffer from this contamination.

Despite constant cleaning days that environmental groups carry out in the mouth and several sectors in what is known as the lower basin, the river is the only one that suffers with all the abuses of the community that is located in its water ring.

“Despite all these cleanups, the result remains the same. They are worth nothing, nor are the awareness days that are carried out”, a citizen expressed to the Newspaper THE INFORMER.

Given this unfortunate situation, from this Publishing house we ask the authorities environmental plans that produce results and above all the relocation of the neighbors in whom most of the time, this action falls.

