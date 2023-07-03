Replay opens the doors of a new store in Singapore

Replay opens a new store in Singapore, inside the Wisma Atria mall, a shopping destination which, with its over 21,000 square meters spread over five floors, is considered a true point of reference for luxury shopping in the country.

The store boasts a space of about 100 square meters and will offer the brand’s men’s, women’s and accessories collections, in a context – the company specifies in a note – “profoundly characterized, capable of best transferring the brand’s DNA”.

The image of the new store brings together the historical and iconic elements of the label, both for the materials used, such as black iron, walnut wood and raw concrete, and for the furnishings, inserted in a completely renewed architectural frame. The Replay logo stands out on the façade, cut on a red horizontal strip of metal which becomes the front of a scenographic space.

“I am very satisfied with this new opening which is placed in a perfect context for our brand. This prestigious position will guarantee us commercial presence in a strategic country in Southeast Asia,” he commented Matthew SinigagliaCEO of Fashion Box SpAa Venetian company owned by Replay.

Founded in 1981, Fashion Box is one of the leading players in the denim segment, currently present throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa, for a total of over 50 countries. The wholesale distribution network includes 4,000 points of sale, with 138 single-brand stores and 223 between corners and shop-in-shops. Exports account for 90% of turnover. In 2021 the group totaled revenues of 287 million euros.