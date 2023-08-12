Home » Republicans criticize appointment of special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden
Republicans criticize appointment of special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Patrick Semansky)

Among others, the chairman of the House of Representatives, McCarthy, doubted that special counsel David Weiss could be trusted. A spokesman for ex-President Trump pointed out that as Delaware prosecutor Weiss had been investigating Hunter Biden for several years without bringing him to justice. Presidential candidate Haley described the appointment of the special counsel as a red herring.

In the state of Delaware, Hunter Biden is being investigated for violations of tax and gun laws, among other things. With the appointment of the special counsel, the investigation could now be extended to the entire country. This could also affect the US presidential election next year. Joe Biden is seeking re-election.

