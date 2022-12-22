The letter arrived a few days ago: ten terse lines, without reasons, to announce the exit of the Ladin Unions of historic municipalities, i.e. Cortina, Livinallongo and Colle Santa Lucia, by the Federation of Ladin Unions of the Veneto, of which he is president Lucio Eicher Clere. It is he who explains what happened.

“It is a decision that involves some problems”, says Eicher Clere, referring to the statute of the Federation and also to the legislative references of the Region, which speak of the Federation and not of individual Unions. «The Unions of Cortina, Colle and Livinallongo have been in the Federation for at least thirty years, indeed they have been at the top for a long time». A coexistence that has generated several contrasts, which are those that are experienced in the province after the recognition as Ladin of 38 Belluno municipalities, with a total population of over 54,000 units.

Now the sensational decision: «They have different objectives from ours, political objectives: they have resumed the path of the transition to Alto Adige». And so apparently they chose to leave the Belluno Ladin Federation first. But, he explains Diego Casón, who is the author of the report on the situation of the Belluno linguistic minorities, «we hope that the collaboration for the defense of the Ladin language, on which we are concentrating, can continue. And it seems to me that there is this intention on their part ». Cason hopes that this relationship will continue even in the event of an effective passage of the three communities in South Tyrol.

As regards relations with the three historic Unions, some problems were clarified during the meeting to present the report in Cortina. The snag lay in the lack of participation of representatives of the three Unions in the trip to Strasbourg, in which the themes of the Ladin world of Belluno were presented to the European Parliament. «There wasn’t much time to organize the trip and the choice of the composition of the delegation was made by the Federation. A few young people who deal with the Ladin language have been chosen, as well as the president of the Federation and the vice president of the Bard», conclude Cason. —