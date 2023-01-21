Home News Risk Management arrived with immediate help after a house fire in the village of La Macolla de Pore – news
The humanitarian team of the Casanare Governor’s Office delivered a complete humanitarian aid kit to the family of Mr. Marco Julio Vega, after the structural fire that occurred last Wednesday, which completely incinerated the entire house and other belongings.

The Disaster Risk Management team led by Arvey Méndez, units of the Volunteer Fire Department and the mayor of Pore Cristina Guarnizo, delivered zinc sheets, ties, wood, green canvas, mats, hammocks, blankets, to the humble peasant family. blinds, kitchen kits, toilet kits and market kits.

“We had gone to Yopal, to my father-in-law’s wake, and the neighbors told us that the house had burned down,” said Don Marco Julio. Who was pleasantly surprised with the support received.

With this timely and immediate attention, the Government sends a message of accompaniment and solidarity to the family; demonstrating once again that in the face of emergencies the people of Casanar are well supported, by their relief agencies and their rulers.

Source: Government of Casanare

