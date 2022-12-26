CCTV news(News Network): General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Rural Work Conference has aroused enthusiastic responses among cadres and masses in various places. Everyone said that they must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and work hard to do a good job Rural revitalization is the focus of the “three rural” tasks, vigorously promote the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and work hard to speed up the construction of a strong agricultural country.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that a strong agricultural country is the foundation of a strong modern socialist country. Meeting the needs of the people for a better life, achieving high-quality development, and consolidating the foundation of national security are all inseparable from agricultural development. Everyone deeply felt that the appearance of agriculture and rural areas changes every year. In the past few days, these commune members in Heilongjiang Fujin are busy sending grain to all parts of the country, and the winter leisure and winter rest have become the farmers’ winter work and winter busyness.

Cui Guangwei, Vice Chairman of Tongjun Grain Planting Professional Cooperative in Fujin City, Heilongjiang: The grain I grow is sold all over the country on the express train of e-commerce. This year, the pockets of farmers are bulging again. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s specific instructions on Sannong work made us particularly excited. At the meeting, he proposed real and good policies for farmers, which strengthened our determination to harvest more and better grain for the country.

Comprehensively promoting rural revitalization is an important task of building a strong agricultural country in the new era. Traveling all over the motherland, the countryside has a new atmosphere, farmers have a beautiful life, and rural revitalization and construction are in full swing. The citrus harvest in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi is ushering in a bumper harvest. Jinggangshan is the first poverty-stricken county in my country. Fruits, tea industry, red tourism, and now the villagers have more and more opportunities to get rich.

Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the Party Committee of Nashan Town, Jinggangshan, Jiangxi: We vigorously develop Jinggang honey pomelo and other characteristic industries, and rely on red resources to develop red tourism, and the sense of gain and happiness of the masses has been continuously improved. In the next step, we will continue to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation and make the lives of people in the old areas more prosperous.

Industrial revitalization is the top priority of rural revitalization. All over the world, the characteristic industries blooming everywhere have made the villagers embark on the road to prosperity. The walnuts in Hotan, Xinjiang is the peak season for sales. The Hotan area was once a deeply impoverished area in my country’s “three districts and three prefectures”. This year, the walnuts here are being turned into walnut crisps, walnut oil and other products to be sold everywhere.

Buheliqihan Maimai Tuxun, director of Agricultural and Rural Mechanization Development Center of Hetian County, Xinjiang: General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the meeting that we should do a good job of “native products” articles. Thin-skinned walnuts are one of Hotan’s local specialties. Our county has an area of ​​300,000 mu of walnuts and an output of 60,700 tons. Transform characteristic industries into advantageous industries, and radiate and drive more than 50,000 households. Next, we will continue to extend the industrial chain, increase the added value of agricultural products, and drive more farmers to continue to increase their income steadily.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to comprehensively promote the “five revitalizations” of industry, talent, culture, ecology, and organization, coordinate deployment, coordinate advancement, focus on key points, and make up for shortcomings. Everyone said that it is necessary to adapt measures to local conditions, pay attention to actual results, and turn the beautiful blueprint of strong agriculture, beautiful countryside, and rich farmers into reality as soon as possible.

Qi Yongxin, Secretary of the Party Branch of Lishi Village, Fengling Township, Longde County, Guyuan City, Ningxia: In our Lishi Village, we have realized the integration of multiple productions of the village collective economy, the integration of production and sales, and independent management, which directly drives more than 70 households to actively start businesses, expand industries, increase income and become rich. In the next step, the direction of our development is clearer, to develop the industry well, build the village well, and make the life of the common people more and more prosperous.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to grasp the two key points of cultivated land and seeds, resolutely guard the red line of 1.8 billion mu of cultivated land, gradually build all permanent basic farmland into high-standard farmland, earnestly achieve results in the revitalization of the seed industry, and firmly grasp the leading varieties. in their own hands. Right now, people are busy at the construction sites of high-standard farmland in Chongqing, Jiangsu, Guizhou and other places, and at the breeding bases in Shaanxi, Hainan, Guangxi and other places.

Liang Jiaxiang, Chairman of Xiangfa Agricultural Machinery Service Professional Cooperative, Hongze District, Huaian City, Jiangsu Province: The general secretary said that all permanent basic farmland will be gradually built into high-standard farmland. This sentence speaks to our hearts. You see, we are still stepping up the construction of high-standard farmland. Only good land can produce good food. With high-standard farmland, agricultural modernization has a better foundation and a stronger ability to resist risks.

Empty talk harms the country, but hard work rejuvenates the country. Next year will be the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. To do a good job in the “three rural” work, the mission is glorious and the responsibility is heavy. Everyone said that we should anchor our goals, be more motivated, and do a good job in the “three rural” work with greater determination, clearer goals, and more powerful measures.

[

责编：杨煜 ]