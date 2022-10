Writer Robertson Davies used to say that “one discovers one’s mystery at the price of one’s innocence”. His reflection doesn’t apply to most of you Pisces right now. The way I see it, the more you discover your mystery the more innocent you will become. Keep in mind that I use the word “innocent” in the sense that writer Clarissa Pinkola Estés gives it: “Ignorance is knowing nothing and being attracted to the good. Innocence is knowing everything and still being attracted to the good “.