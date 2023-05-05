Roy Barreras’ election annulled due to double militancy

This Thursday the Council of State confirmed the annulment of the election of Senator Roy Barreras due to double militancy, this with a presentation by magistrate Pedro Pablo Vanegas. The decision was made from the Fifth Section, which determined that the current president of Congress would have breached the constitutional duty to resign his seat 12 months before the deadline to register for the 2022-2026 elections.

“The Fifth Section analyzed the constitutional norms applicable to the matter and the precedents of the Corporation, and determined that with Legislative Acts 01 of 2003 and 2009, the constituent sought to strengthen the bench system and the discipline of party members Furthermore, it was specified that the expulsion of the defendant from the Party of the ‘U’did not exempt him from his duty to resign from the seat, within the constitutionally established term,” explained the Council of State.