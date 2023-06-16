Rudi Garcia is the new coach of Napoli – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 15 – Rudi Garcia is the new coach of Napoli. This was announced by the president of the blue club Aurelio De Laurentiis on Twitter. Born in Nemours on February 20, 1964, Rudi Garcia is a former French footballer of Spanish origins, especially Andalusian, who played as a midfielder. Having hung up his boots, the new Napoli coach made his debut as a coach at the helm of Saint Etienne. In 2002 he took over the Dijon bench, a team that under his guidance obtained promotion to Ligue 2. In 2007, he moved to Ligue One with Le Mans with which he reached the semi-finals of the League Cup. But the real leap in quality came in 2011 when Garcia took charge of Lille. With him at the helm, Lille won their first title, in 2011, beating Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup final. A short time later the Ligue 1 victory also arrives. Thanks to these successes at the end of the 2010-2011 season, Garcia is named best coach of Ligue 1 and placed in seventh place of the best coaches in the world of the year 2011. In 2013 the landing in the Italian championship: it is Roma who call him. On the Giallorossi bench, Garcia had two good years, achieving two second places and setting the record (later broken by Spalletti) for points in the top flight. The exemption comes in January 2016. Since then he has led Olympique Marseille since 2016 with which he reached the Europa League final in the 2017-2018 season defeated by Atletico Madrid. On 14 October 2019, he signed for Olympique Lyon. He lost the League Cup final on penalties against PSG while in the Champions League, after surprisingly eliminating Juventus and Manchester City in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, he fell in the semifinals to Bayern Munich, who then won the competition. After the experience with Lyon in June 2022, the French coach signs a two-year contract with the Arab club Al-Nasr, with which he terminates last April. Today the return to the Italian championship and a new challenge, called by Aurelio De Laurentiis to take on the legacy of Luciano Spalletti. (HANDLE).