Any action that poses a threat to the security of Russian citizens or military in the self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria “will be considered as an attack against Russia,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

According to an official statement, in relation to the reports of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the intensification by the Kiev regime of the preparations to attack Transnistria, the Russian Foreign Ministry “warns the US, NATO member countries and his Ukrainian subordinates against venturing to go one step further.’

“There should be no doubt that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will adequately respond to the provocation of the Kiev regime, should it nevertheless occur, and will ensure the protection of our compatriots, of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, of the members of the operational group of the Russian troops and of the military depots in the town of Kolbasna in Transnistria”, he stated, stressing that “any action that poses a threat to their security will be considered, under international law, as an attack » against Russia.

Previously, Russia had warned that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing an “armed provocation” against the self-proclaimed republic, after carrying out a false flag attack and accusing Moscow. As a pretext for this “invasion”, it is planned to stage an attack by Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria, in which the Ukrainian saboteurs will be disguised as members of the Russian Armed Forces.

On Thursday, Moscow also reported that a “significant buildup” of Ukrainian troops had been detected near the border with Transnistria, as well as the deployment of artillery pieces and an “unprecedented intensification” of military drone flights over its territory. with RT

