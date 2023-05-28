Safe Hainan | Haikou investigates and rectifies major accident hazards, highlights risks in 13 key industries and 7 new formats-News Center-Nanhai.com

Hainan Daily News (Reporter Yu Xiaoyan, Correspondent Lin Wei) A few days ago, the Haikou Safety Production Committee issued the “2023 Action Plan for the Special Investigation and Rectification of Major Accident Hidden Hazards in Haikou City” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”). The “Plan” pointed out that from mid-May to the end of December, special investigation and rectification actions for major accident hidden dangers will be carried out in depth throughout the city.

The “Plan” clarifies that in terms of special action rectification, 13 key industries such as construction, road traffic, electric bicycle fires, Qiongzhou Strait, tourism (including amusement facilities), urban gas, warehousing and logistics, and non-construction construction high-altitude operations will be highlighted. and 7 new types of business risks, focusing on major accident hazards that are likely to cause mass deaths and injuries to carry out targeted investigation and rectification. Through special actions, we will fully understand and dynamically grasp the hidden dangers of major accidents and the bottom line of the enterprise, and complete the management, control and rectification of hidden dangers of major accidents.

In terms of promoting the implementation of responsibilities, clarify the responsibilities of the three levels of enterprises, departments and local party committees and governments, highlight the implementation of the responsibility of the main person in charge of the enterprise as the first person in charge, supervise and urge the implementation of safety production responsibilities for all employees of the enterprise, comprehensively organize the investigation and rectification of major accident hazards, organize Carry out investigation and rectification of dangerous operations. Organize the inspection and rectification of production and operation activities such as outsourcing and leasing, promote the standardization of enterprise safety production, and carry out accident emergency rescue drills.

In terms of strengthening the effectiveness of law enforcement inspections, Haikou City has fully implemented the “cadres + experts + law enforcement + list” inspection method, and adopted a supervision model of “experts investigate hidden dangers, departments strictly enforce the law, and the government fulfills responsibilities” to improve the ability of inspections to find and solve problems, and ensure that The problems found in the investigation were rectified and corrected in place. At the same time, a special class for precise law enforcement has been added to improve the efficiency of law enforcement in safety production and ensure that the investigation and rectification are “strict, hard and practical”.

In the next step, Haikou will continue to deepen the special investigation and rectification of major accident hidden dangers, investigate problems and find deficiencies, draw inferences about the problems found in the investigation, supervise and rectify, implement “list-based” and “sale number system” management, and pay close attention to the effectiveness of problem rectification. Strictly control major safety risks, resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents, and create a safe and stable environment for the construction of the core area of ​​Hainan Free Trade Port and a modern and international new Haikou.











Original title: Haikou investigates and rectifies major accident hazards, highlights and rectifies risks in 13 key industry areas and 7 new formats

Editor in charge: Ma Yuqin