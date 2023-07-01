Saudi Arabia: Whose room is inside the moon on top of the clock tower? You know too

Makkah Mukarramah (Net News) In Saudi Arabia, there is a beautiful building right in front of Baitullah Sharif, which is called “Makkah Clock Tower”. Many questions about this clock tower arise in the mind. Inside the moon on the clock tower is a moon. The room is also available. This towering clock tower was inaugurated in 2013 and at that time it was the third tallest building in the world.

The height of this tower is 607 meters (1991 feet) and a beautiful golden crescent (prehistoric moon) is built on its top, which is so big that it can be seen even from a distance. Although many people have a lot of information about this clock tower, there is one thing that is definitely not known about it, which is a special hall-like room at the bottom of the beautiful crescent on the top of the tower. There is no roof.

This open air hall is reserved only for the worship of Allah Ta’ala. At present this hall is the highest place of worship in the world. You can also call it the tallest mosque in the world. Access to this hall is possible through a high-speed elevator. At the end of the elevator journey, a distance of 18 meters has to be covered on foot, after which the room inside this beautiful crescent is reached.

Since this room has no roof, the sky is clearly visible from it and if you look down from here, you can see the Kaaba along with the rest of the buildings. There is an alternative chairlift to reach this room which is the tallest in the world. Has the honor of being the best chair lifter. The clocks installed on all sides of this tower have increased in size so much that each of them covers a space of 43 meters and each needle of these clocks weighs 1.5 metric tons.

The beauty of this tower is enhanced by four moons at night when the 2 million LED lights installed in it are illuminated and the entire tower is bathed in these colorful lights. These lights can be seen from a distance of 17 km.