Save water: New campaign launched in Hamburg | > – News

Status: 09.06.2023 11:18 a.m “Valuable – our drinking water” – under this motto, Hamburg Wasser and the environmental authority have one on Friday Water saving campaign started.

Dry and hot summers empty the water reservoirs faster “than we would have expected a few years ago,” says Environment Senator Jens Kerstan (Greens). “Drinking water is not only delicious, but valuable,” added the head of Hamburg Wasser, Ingo Hannemann.

Pressure on water supply increases

The city of Hamburg obtains 100 percent of its drinking water from groundwater. In the wet winter months, this has been refilled again and again, but climate change and population growth are increasing the pressure on the water supply. On peak days, Hamburg water can deliver more than 400,000 cubic meters. Almost a quarter more than the annual average.

Music tracks for shorter showers

“We want to provide practical tips, not come up with bans,” explained the environment senator. In addition to posters and postcards, a List of music titles Developed. “If you only take a shower while one of these titles is running, then you’ve already saved a lot,” said Kerstan. He himself is showering these days with “Oh Jonny” by Jan Delay.

Further information If it doesn’t rain for a long time, this can become a problem for smaller bodies of water. The environmental authority is therefore asking for your help. (09.06.2023)

more

According to Hamburg Wasser, 111 liters of water were consumed per capita per day last year – less than the national average. (08.06.2023)

more