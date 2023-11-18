Second Youth Entrepreneurship Fair will be this Sunday

This Sunday, November 19, there will be the second version of the Youth Entrepreneurship Fair in Los Algarrobillos park in the city of Valledupar, from 11 am to 7 pm

This event was born from a project presented by counselor Valentina Arregocés before the Municipal Youth Council of this capital, with the purpose of “provide the youth of Valduparense and its municipalities with training in entrepreneurship, finance and economic development, in addition to guaranteeing visibility to their products or services through a massive fair.”

In addition to the implements necessary to hold the fair, the project also includes training classes, as Arregocés puts it, on customer service, overcoming fears, digital marketing and building business models.

The orientation is provided by the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce and the Entrepreneurship Unit of the Popular University of Cesar, entities that will certify the knowledge acquired.

