Secretary Ma Fuguo Conducts Investigations on Flood Control and Disaster Relief Efforts in Qi County and Jun County

Title: Municipal Party Committee Secretary Visits Flood-Affected Areas, Emphasizes Relief and Safety Measures

Subtitle: Ma Fuguo Conducts Inspection of Flood Control Measures and Provides Support to Affected Communities

Date: August 3, 2023

Source: Hebi Daily

On August 2, Ma Fuguo, the Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, along with Mayor Zhao Hongyu and other city leaders, conducted a visit to Qi County and Jun County to assess the ongoing flood control and disaster relief efforts. The visit aimed to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected communities and assess the effectiveness of the measures taken so far.

During the visit, Secretary Ma visited the concentrated resettlement sites for the disaster-stricken people at No. 1 Middle School in Qixian County and Baisi Town Party School in Junxian County. He inspected the infrastructure, environmental sanitation, and service guarantees provided to the resettled people. Secretary Ma also personally condoled the affected residents, taking time to inquire about their diets, daily lives, and specific needs. He stressed the importance of ensuring the well-being of those affected, including strict food hygiene controls, organizing cultural and entertainment activities, and maintaining a high level of service guarantee. Secretary Ma encouraged the staff to take their responsibilities seriously, creating an environment where everyone can eat in peace and live comfortably. He also emphasized the need for effective management at these resettlement sites, such as the establishment of temporary party branches, building service grids, and implementing comprehensive management regulations to ensure the safe and orderly operations of the facilities.

Secretary Ma then visited the flood control embankment of the Side River in Qi County and the Gongqu Bridge on the Junnan Line. During his visit, he listened to the reports on flood control and disaster relief efforts, inspected the flood discharge mechanisms, embankment reinforcements, and farmland drainage systems. Secretary Ma highlighted the importance of intensifying the identification of potential risks, conducting regular inspections, and promptly addressing any emergencies discovered. He emphasized the need to accurately assess the situation to effectively coordinate post-disaster self-rescue, recovery, and reconstruction efforts. Secretary Ma further urged the acceleration of farmland drainage and post-disaster production recovery plans, while also emphasizing the importance of river management to enhance the region’s resilience to future disaster risks.

Furthermore, Secretary Ma learned about the successful evacuation of residents from Dalizhuang Village in Xigang Township, Qi County, and Baisi Village in Baisi Town, Junxian County. He sought updates on the relocation process and the damage sustained by farmlands. Secretary Ma underlined the safety of the affected populations as a top priority, emphasizing the essential role of village-level patrol teams. He called for a meticulous approach to ensure no household or individual was overlooked during the relocation process. Secretary Ma stressed the need to prevent residents from returning to the affected areas and emphasized that the security management of villages during the relocation process must be robust to prevent theft and protect the property of the evacuated population. Secretary Ma’s overarching goal was to ensure that the relocated residents could feel at ease in their new environments.

The visit by Secretary Ma and the city leaders has demonstrated their commitment to the welfare of the flood-affected communities. The inspection highlighted the importance of effective relief efforts, infrastructure management, and community support in the face of natural disasters. The Municipal Party Committee and relevant departments will continue to work diligently to support the affected areas and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.

