The Central de Abastecimientos del Valle del Cauca SA (Cavasa) called the behavior of prices in a large number of basic products of the family basket as excellent and unexpected news.

Cavasa highlighted an improvement in the supply and price of products that come from the south of the country and the Cundiboyacence highlands, such as broccoli, batavia lettuce, carrots, arracacha and potatoes in all their varieties, with significant drops that range between 12% and 44%.

However, the plant stressed that the affectation still persists and continues to affect the normal behavior of the supply and prices of food, blaming the impact on the world crisis that leads to the high price of agricultural, agro-industrial and industrial inputs.

“Shortage of containers, weather, low harvest cycles, the volatility of the dollar in recent days and that for now generates great expectations and uncertainty and a rise in fuel. We are waiting for the government strategies to mitigate this imbalance that is taking place in food production and that they can give us results by the end of this first quarter of the year,” added Cavasa.

The most expensive basket

According to the entity, we still have the most expensive family basket in recent years, since most of the items that make it up, such as grains, processed foods, dairy products, eggs, meat products, and perishables, mainly, report prices that are very low. above normal.

“The behavior of the supply and price of rice continues to be worrisome, which has already accumulated an increase in its prices to date of 66% and 71%, reporting in December a value of $29,563 per arroba and for this week prices ranging between $49,000 and $50,500. Prices that affect our family basket even more”, reported Cavasa.

However, Fedearroz announced an improvement in supply and price for the month of February, despite the fact that it is a product that, like most, was affected by the world crisis and other imbalance factors.

“Regarding the potato group and the rest of the food groups that are being affected by these problems on the road; We hope that both our farmers, transporters and our wholesalers continue to use the best strategy to get all the basic foods from the family basket to the plant, guaranteeing food security in the region,” the plant concluded.

They recommend including long onion, cauliflower, common squash and bananas in this weekend’s purchases.

