A man who was walking along a forest track in the woods of Ampezzo, in the Passo Pura area, suffered severe chest pain on Monday 31 October. It was the beginning of a heart attack.

He managed to call for help on his own, as there were no people with him at that time. He also warned a relative who tried to reach him with a half of him.

The nurses from the Sores station sent the helicopter rescue crew and an ambulance from Ampezzo to the scene. The man was taken in charge by the medical staff and was flown, in yellow code, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

The timeliness of the interventions coordinated by the Sores nurses allowed this person to have his life saved.