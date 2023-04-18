Home » Separation Totti-Blasi, the presenter the villa in the Eur and a check of 12,500 euros a month for the children
Separation Totti-Blasi, the presenter the villa in the Eur and a check of 12,500 euros a month for the children

Separation Totti-Blasi, the presenter the villa in the Eur and a check of 12,500 euros a month for the children

The judges have expressed themselves on the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi: all decisions that will remain valid during the entire process.

The judges who are dealing with the separation of Ilary Blasi e Francesco Totti they have decided that the presenter will stay in the villa in Eur together with her three children and will receive a monthly allowance of 12,500 euros for the children.

Separation Totti-Blasi, the presenter the villa in the Eur and a check of 12,500 euros a month for the children

The villa all’Eura residential district in the south of Rome, goes to Ilary Blasi. This is what was established by the judge of the civil court of Rome who announced, on the afternoon of Tuesday 18 April, the provisional decision which will be valid for the entire duration of the separation process between the presenter and Francesco Totti.

In addition to the villa in Eur, where Blasi currently lives together with her three children with her now ex-husband, the judge ordered that the former footballer send a allowance of 12,500 euros per month for child support. No mention of the check for the presenter as she has never asked Totti for money.

Child custody, however, remains shared even if they will remain to live in Eur with their mother. As regards the separation of the couple, from March 2023, the lawyers of the former spouses have stopped negotiating: every decision, therefore, is the competence of the judges.

Child custody

In relation to their children, both Blasi and Totti have asked for thejoint custody which, up until the age of majority, will lead ex-spouses to have to confront each other before making more important decisions regarding, for example, education, travel, religion.

From this point of view, the judges decided that the custody will be shared even if, given the assignment of the EUR house to the presenter and the decision taken on the family allowance, it is clear that it was the mother who was recognized as placement parent.

