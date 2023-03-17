On 12 March, Sergio Talamo, Formez’s Director of Institutional Communication and Relations with the PA was awarded the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Champion Award. The award ceremony took place in the foyer of the Petruzzelli Theater in Bari, in the presence of the president of the National Order of Journalists Carlo Bartoli and the president of the Order of Journalists of Puglia Piero Ricci.

“For me it is an honor to receive this award, also because it highlights the very close relationship between public communication and journalism. Our profession can do a lot for public communication because it gives them those requisites of professionalism and deontology that serve to improve the quality of the relationship with the citizen. Good communication is also essential to give users a fundamental role in judging public services, creating a new pact between the administration and Italian citizens”, commented Sergio Talamo.

It is an acknowledgment not only to the journalist, expert and academic but also to those who have always been oriented towards caring for the relationship with the citizen. Talamo has always been a supporter of the value of public communication and of the new role of digital public communicators in the PA. A new condition that must find an adequate legislative connotation. In this regard, Talamo has repeatedly recalled how “the world of public communication is regulated by law 150 of 2000, that is, in the middle of the analogue era: digital has arrived, it has invaded our lives and our activities, but we are stuck at one law of twenty-two years ago. We are trying to reform it to give life to what, with a journalistic formula, we define as “law 151″, which would certainly be a turning point for professionals working in the field of digital public communication. This is a gap that must be filled”.

A process of law reform, coordinated by Sergio Talamo in dedicated technical tables, undertaken thanks to the constant dialogue with all the categories involved (the associations representing communicators, journalists, new digital professions, universities, regions and municipalities).