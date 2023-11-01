Home » Serious accident in Backnang: 89-year-old rams pizza delivery service
News

Serious accident in Backnang: 89-year-old rams pizza delivery service

by admin
Serious accident in Backnang: 89-year-old rams pizza delivery service

The 89-year-old woman who caused the accident in the car on the right was trapped in her vehicle. Photo: /7aktuell.de | Kevin Lermer

It is not uncommon for a pizza delivery service to be on the move quickly. But in this accident in Backnang the case is different.

An 89-year-old driver in Backnang was traveling too fast on Wednesday around lunchtime. According to the police, the woman drove her Suzuki car into the Etzwiesenstrasse roundabout near the train station so quickly that her vehicle turned right onto the curb. She accelerated and then drove over the road divider. Her vehicle then crashed into a pizza delivery service vehicle that was waiting at the junction with Etzwiesenstrasse. This was rotated 180 degrees by the impact.

The person who caused the accident was trapped in her car

The 89-year-old’s car was repelled by the impact and came to rest on its side on the adjacent grass verge. The driver was trapped and freed from the car by the Backnang fire department. She suffered minor injuries in the accident. The 45-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his 26-year-old passenger were taken to a clinic for examination as a precaution.

See also  Montanaro, fundraising for a rare disease: "To help Simone and the others, 275 thousand euros are needed"

You may also like

Karachi: 13 kg of ice recovered in raid...

Former President Trump and Children Set to Testify...

The most common diseases in Colombia

Jurios announces the top 3 of the “Hall...

“Spider-Man” hit the streets

Research Reveals High Levels of Debt Among Adults...

Rubén discovers 12 kilos of coca!

State Council Takes Action to Cancel and Adjust...

[PREMIERE mit Live-Diskussion heute 19 Uhr] Transgender industry...

The dollar began to appreciate, with the stock...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy