Serious accident in Backnang: 89-year-old rams pizza delivery service

The 89-year-old woman who caused the accident in the car on the right was trapped in her vehicle. Photo: /7aktuell.de | Kevin Lermer

It is not uncommon for a pizza delivery service to be on the move quickly. But in this accident in Backnang the case is different.

An 89-year-old driver in Backnang was traveling too fast on Wednesday around lunchtime. According to the police, the woman drove her Suzuki car into the Etzwiesenstrasse roundabout near the train station so quickly that her vehicle turned right onto the curb. She accelerated and then drove over the road divider. Her vehicle then crashed into a pizza delivery service vehicle that was waiting at the junction with Etzwiesenstrasse. This was rotated 180 degrees by the impact.

The person who caused the accident was trapped in her car

The 89-year-old’s car was repelled by the impact and came to rest on its side on the adjacent grass verge. The driver was trapped and freed from the car by the Backnang fire department. She suffered minor injuries in the accident. The 45-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his 26-year-old passenger were taken to a clinic for examination as a precaution.

