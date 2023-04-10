Coviandina, the ANI, the Traffic and Transportation Police, the Departmental and Municipal Mobility Secretariats, among other authorities work together for the application of the Road Operation Plan of the Bogotá – Villavicencio corridor defined for the Greater Week that officially began on April 2 with “Palm Sunday”.

Bearing in mind that Operation Exodus began on Friday, March 31, and that there will be an increase in vehicular traffic, the user service staff at toll stations, road inspection units, equipment such as car-workshops , ambulances, cranes, rescue units and accident care; as well as the 24-hour availability of heavy machinery to remove any obstacle or situation that may arise, as a result of the strong winter wave that the country is experiencing.

Likewise, all technological and communication tools will be available to inform users of any developments in the road corridor. In addition,

From the Operation Control Center and during the 24 hours, the services to the users and all those actions that require the intervention of the Concessionaire’s resources are managed. They also recommend that travelers refrain from parking in urban areas such as Guayabetal and Puente Quetame, or if required, do so in compliance with the relevant security measures. Keep the safety distance, do not exceed the speed limits, do not overtake in prohibited places.

Remember that to expedite the passage through the toll stations, Coviandina offers the Electronic Toll Payment service (COLPASS), with mixed and exclusive lanes at the toll stations, which will allow you to reduce your travel times, in addition to maintaining the measures of biosecurity. FACILPASS, GOPASS, FLYPASS, VÍA-RAPIDA, COPILOTO users can pass without major inconvenience as long as they have a balance in their account. Remember to recharge at least 6 hours before starting the tour; If you have not yet been linked, contact any of the intermediaries and obtain more information about the products and processes for the installation of the TAG device.

Source: Coviandina

