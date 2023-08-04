Shark 2 – The abyss: the sequel with Jason Statham contains post-credits scenes?

In cinemas in Italy from yesterday – 03 August, Shark 2 – The Abyss could be the second chapter of a potentially expanding franchise. So let’s find out if the survival movie contains post-credits scenes.

Shark 2 – The abysssequel to survival movie blockbuster of 2018, has been in cinemas in Italy since yesterday – 03 August. Second chapter of a potentially expanding franchise, the feature film revolves around the new adventure of diver and marine explorer Jonas Taylor, as the face of the king of action movies Jason Statham. Viewers, then, wondered Se Shark 2 contains a post-credits sceneas a link to a potential third episode of the saga.

Does Shark 2 – The Abyss contain post-credits scenes?

Without making any spoilers, we can simply announce that Shark 2 – The Abyss does not contain any mid or post-credits scenes. The choice not to insert any scene after the end credits does not mean, however, that a third chapter will not be made. In recent weeks the director, Ben Wheatleyhas in fact revealed that he wants to continue exploring the world told in the franchise and to be willing to return to direct Shark 3. Seen the extraordinary results achieved at the worldwide box office from the first two episodes – Shark 2 debuted in Italy in second place, after the unbeatable Barbie – it is also likely that Warner Bros. doesn’t want to give up on its prolific summer franchise.

Shark 2 – The Abyss: The Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD

Directed, as mentioned, by Ben Wheatley – took over behind the camera from Jon Turteltaub – Shark 2 marks the return of Jonas Taylor to the big screen, called this time to investigate a ecosystem untouched by man. While searching for him, Jonas will therefore discover not only the greatest megalodonte never lived but also other prehistoric animals – including numerous sharks, a giant squid and even a dinosaur – ready to attack uncontrollably. In the castalongside Statham, we find Sophia Cai e Page Kennedy – already appeared in the first chapter – and the new entries Wu Jing, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels e Cliff Curtis – among the protagonists of Avatar: The Way of Water. Shark 2 – The abyss is based on a screenplay based on the novel The Trench by Steve Alten, adapted for the big screen by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber it’s yes Dean Georges. The Hoeber brothers have already dealt with the script of the first chapter, together with Georgaris, while their latest effort, Transformers – The Awakening, hit theaters last June. Waiting for further updates on a possible threequel, therefore, an appointment at the cinema – where Shark 2 was also released in 3D.