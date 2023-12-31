Short-distance passenger flow is concentrated on the New Year’s Day holiday, and national railway passenger flow dropped slightly on the second day compared with the first day – China News Service

The second day of the New Year’s Day holiday saw a high level of passenger flow across the national railway system, with an expected 11.85 million passengers traveling. With 10,682 passenger trains planned to run, including 500 additional trains, the demand for rail travel remains strong.

The top ten most popular cities for railway departures were Guangzhou, Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Wuhan, and Changsha. Short-distance passenger flow was particularly concentrated, with a focus on tourist trips, family visits, and student travel.

To accommodate the high volume of travelers, the national railway system has implemented various measures to increase transportation capacity. For example, in the Yangtze River Delta, there has been a focus on strengthening transportation between Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Hefei, as well as adding additional trains to popular tourist cities such as Ningbo, Huangshan, Fuyang, and Suzhou.

Ice and snow travel has also been a highlight during the holiday, with concentrated ice and snow tourism passenger flow in cities such as Changchun, Yanji, Dalian, and Songyuan. The National Railway Shenyang Bureau opened 45 pairs of temporary passenger trains to accommodate this demand, while the National Railway Harbin Bureau arranged to open 38 additional pairs of passenger trains, including more trains to popular ice and snow tourism destinations.

Newly opened railway lines have also provided additional travel options for holiday travelers. The Hangzhou-Changchun High-speed Railway, which recently opened, has connected national tourist attractions such as Hangzhou West Lake, Qiandao Lake, Huangshan, and Jingdezhen. The Fuzhou-Xiamen High-speed Railway has also added new lines to accommodate holiday travel.

With the high volume of passenger flow, railway stations have implemented increased security checks and ticket checking services to ensure that passengers can travel safely and smoothly.

Overall, the second day of the New Year’s Day holiday saw strong demand for rail travel, particularly for short-distance trips and ice and snow tourism, with the national railway system taking measures to accommodate the high level of passenger flow.

