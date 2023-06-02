Short-term rental of residences to be stopped in Florence

An interesting decision was taken for residences in Florence, the cradle of the Renaissance, which is the main destination for millions of tourists coming to Italy. Mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, said in a statement that short-term rentals of residences in the historical city center of Florence, which are designated as a special area by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), will be stopped from now on. President Nardella said that the measure taken […]

