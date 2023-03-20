Home News Snam, after vessel Piombino offshore Alto Tirreno or Alto Adriatico – Tuscany
Snam, after vessel Piombino offshore Alto Tirreno or Alto Adriatico – Tuscany

2 options are being studied after 3 years Golar Tundra in the Tuscan port

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 20 – “We are working on the site where to move the Golar Tundra at the end of the three years that have been granted for the stay here in the port of Piombino. There are two hypotheses, both in the upper Tyrrhenian Sea and in the upper Adriatic.

We need to talk to both local and national institutions before we can officially present a new project”. Elio Ruggeri, CEO of Snam Fsru Italia, said this to journalists, commenting on the request made by Snam, and accepted by the extraordinary commissioner Eugenio Giani, to extend the deadline for communicating the offshore site where the regasification vessel will go to June 26. (ANSA).

