Status: 08.03.2023 2:46 p.m Snowfall and slippery roads led to several accidents in Schleswig-Holstein early in the morning – according to the police, drivers had to struggle with poor road conditions, especially in the north.

Since the night there have been problems on the roads in the country due to slippery accidents. The rescue workers registered around 50 accidents, mostly with body damage. Some people were slightly injured. Several accidents on the country’s highways had the greatest impact.

A1: Still affected after accident with diesel truck

On the A1 between Bargteheide and Oldesloe in the Stormarn district, diesel is currently being pumped from a tanker truck that has had an accident into another vehicle. There is currently only one lane free.

A7: Free again after salvaging several trucks

Traffic is currently being diverted in one lane past a truck accident near Oeversee near Flensburg on the A7.

A truck slipped into the ditch near Sieverstedt (Schleswig-Flensburg district) this morning. This has since been recovered. There is still soil to be removed because fuel has leaked out. At the end of the traffic jam, there was also a rear-end collision involving three cars.

In the Rendsburg-Eckernförde district, the A7 was also completely closed southbound for several hours at the height of the Hütten Hills due to a truck recovery.

A21: truck drove through central barrier

The A21 between Tremsbüttel and Bad Oldesloe in the Stormarn district was also temporarily closed in the morning for salvage work. A truck hit the central barrier shortly after 3 a.m. and tipped on its side. In some cases, special vehicles had to be requested to recover the trucks. No one was injured in the truck accident.

Six injured in accident in Sollerup

Six injured, including a four-year-old child, had to be hospitalized after a car hit oncoming traffic in a curve near Sollerup in the Schleswig-Flensburg district.

