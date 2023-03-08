Home News Snowfall and slippery roads: More than 50 accidents in SH | > – News
News

Snowfall and slippery roads: More than 50 accidents in SH | > – News

by admin
Snowfall and slippery roads: More than 50 accidents in SH | > – News

Status: 08.03.2023 2:46 p.m

Snowfall and slippery roads led to several accidents in Schleswig-Holstein early in the morning – according to the police, drivers had to struggle with poor road conditions, especially in the north.

Since the night there have been problems on the roads in the country due to slippery accidents. The rescue workers registered around 50 accidents, mostly with body damage. Some people were slightly injured. Several accidents on the country’s highways had the greatest impact.

A1: Still affected after accident with diesel truck

On the A1 between Bargteheide and Oldesloe in the Stormarn district, diesel is currently being pumped from a tanker truck that has had an accident into another vehicle. There is currently only one lane free.

A7: Free again after salvaging several trucks

Traffic is currently being diverted in one lane past a truck accident near Oeversee near Flensburg on the A7.

A truck slipped into the ditch near Sieverstedt (Schleswig-Flensburg district) this morning. This has since been recovered. There is still soil to be removed because fuel has leaked out. At the end of the traffic jam, there was also a rear-end collision involving three cars.

In the Rendsburg-Eckernförde district, the A7 was also completely closed southbound for several hours at the height of the Hütten Hills due to a truck recovery.

A21: truck drove through central barrier

The A21 between Tremsbüttel and Bad Oldesloe in the Stormarn district was also temporarily closed in the morning for salvage work. A truck hit the central barrier shortly after 3 a.m. and tipped on its side. In some cases, special vehicles had to be requested to recover the trucks. No one was injured in the truck accident.

See also  Entering the Chaoyang Exhibition Area of ​​the Service Trade Fair to experience the "Liangma River International Style Waterfront"-Qianlong.com.cn

Six injured in accident in Sollerup

Six injured, including a four-year-old child, had to be hospitalized after a car hit oncoming traffic in a curve near Sollerup in the Schleswig-Flensburg district.

Further information

According to a police spokeswoman, most of the cases involved minor accidents with body damage, but no injuries. more

A white and red construction site fence with a yellowish tint stands on a street. © NDR Photo: Pavel Stoyan

In addition to a few new buildings, numerous streets will be renovated. This also means traffic delays. We give an overview. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 03/08/2023 | 14:00 clock

NDR Logo

You may also like

PNC captures thieves in the department of Cabañas...

Two people died and four were injured by...

The Chongqing delegation reviewed the work report of...

Nord Stream explosions: traces lead to Ukraine |...

(VIDEOS) At least two dead in the attempted...

Access one of the 15,000 bilingualism scholarships that...

Herrenstrasse gets Nobel jeweler | News.at

“It is not a matter of chance, but...

Three Mineiro players cost more than the entire...

Why do Chinese netizens petition and call for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy