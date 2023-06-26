Home » Solutions carried out internal process
Solutions carried out internal process

Solutions carried out internal process

The internal process ratified Eudys Marín as General Secretary in Monagas.

Eudys Marín was ratified as General Secretary.

Maturineses met last Saturday in a meeting called by the party Solutions For Venezuela (SPV) to participate in the legitimization process of the authorities of said political organization that started this week and will culminate in October with the holding of the national convention in Caracas.

The activity was attended by Claudio Fermín, President of the SPV at the national level, as well as deputy Miguel Vásquez (Sucre), who heads the electoral commission.

The act served to ratify the internal political leadership of Eudys Marín, who was re-elected as Secretary General, who will be accompanied by Professor Jorge Jaimes in the organization secretariat.

Claudio Fermín, stated that he came to Maturín to accompany the SPV bases in the election of its leadership, “humble women and men, organizing the fight for the demands of the workers, students, teachers and workers, especially for the people from our popular sectors with the determination and strength of convictions”.

In the opinion of the deputy for Sucre, Miguel Vásquez, who heads the internal electoral commission, the success of the process of legitimizing the authorities in Maturín reaffirms the importance of permanent consultation within political organizations.

“There in the street, where the popular claim resides in the face of the collapse of public services and the forgetfulness of our neighborhoods, is where we, the leaders of Solutions, have to be, channeling the just struggles of citizens, proposing solutions to the different problems, organizing to the people”, were part of the words of Eudys Marín, upon being ratified as the head of the political leadership of the map party in Maturín, who took the opportunity to denounce the state of abandonment that the popular neighborhoods of the city present.

Eudys Marín stayed with the General Secretariat in Monagas. Claudio Fermín came to Maturín for the meeting with the regional leadership.

