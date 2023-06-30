Song Zhiyong Emphasizes the Importance of Original Mission and High-Quality Development in Civil Aviation

In a recent commendation symposium for the directly affiliated agencies of the Civil Aviation Administration, Song Zhiyong, secretary of the party group and director of the Civil Aviation Administration, highlighted the importance of adhering to the original mission and being brave in assuming their roles. The symposium, held on June 29 in Beijing, aimed to promote the high-quality development of civil aviation.

During the meeting, Song emphasized the need for party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He urged them to participate in thematic education and deepen their understanding of the “two establishments” and the “two maintenances”, which hold decisive significance in their work.

Lu Erxue, member of the party group and deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, attended the meeting and announced the commendation decision. Cui Xiaofeng, member of the party group and deputy director of CAAC, presided over the event.

At the symposium, representatives of old party members were awarded the “50 Years of Glory in the Party” commemorative medal. Certificates were also issued to outstanding party workers directly under the Civil Aviation Administration.

In his speech, Song emphasized the need to take the first phalanx and work towards the construction of model institutions. He stressed the importance of political construction, improving political judgment, comprehension, and execution, and resolutely achieving the “two safeguards”. He also highlighted the need to consolidate the foundation of party building at the grassroots level and promote the integration of party building and business.

Song further emphasized the need to build a loyal, clean, and responsible cadre team. This includes implementing standards for good cadres in the new era, strengthening ideological tempering, practical training, and professional development for cadres. Discipline and anti-corruption measures were also highlighted, aiming to maintain a clean and upright political ecology.

The commendation symposium was attended by 120 people, including representatives of veteran party members, individuals commended for the “Two Excellence and One Priority” in the directly affiliated agencies of the Civil Aviation Administration, party organization leaders, and young cadre representatives. The event served as recognition for their exemplary work and dedication in promoting the high-quality development of civil aviation.

