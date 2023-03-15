Kahramanmaras The wounds continue to heal in Osmaniye, which is among the 11 provinces hit by devastating earthquakes.

In this context, philanthropists from various countries of the world also come to earthquake zones and deliver the supplies they bring with them to the disaster victims.

South Korean volunteers came to help

The delegation of 20 people, including doctors, nurses, cooks, business people and benefactors from other professional groups, delivered a truckload of aid materials to Osmaniye Municipality Disaster Liaison Center.

Later, the delegation visited Osmaniye Mayor Kadir Kara and informed him about the activities they will do. President Kadir Kara thanked the South Koreans who did not leave their fellow citizens of Osmaniye alone during the difficult disaster days.

They set up tents and distributed hot meals.

After the visit, one group of the team set up tents in the Samet Aybaba Scout and Sports Complex area, while another group helped with the distribution of hot meals delivered daily to the disaster victims in different parts of the city with the municipality teams.

The Korean team, which will stay in the city for a while, stated that they will distribute aid packages on other days.

