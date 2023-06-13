Sport takes over all corners of Cesar

The sports festival is once again felt in the hearts of the people of Cesar, with the holding of the 2023 Intermunicipal Games organized by the Government of Cesar and which will have Valledupar as its main venue, as far as athletes from the other 24 municipalities will arrive, from 8 to July 20th.

The qualifying competitions are already held at the level of each municipality, in the 20 disciplines that will take place at the Óscar Muñoz Contact Coliseum, the José Luis ‘El Gordo’ Parada Athletics Stadium, the baseball and softball stadiums, the Julio Covered Coliseum Monsalvo, Skating rink, Armando Maestre Stadium, Gymnastics Coliseum and Olympic swimming pools, among others.



“This event will remain in the memory of all Cesarenses, because sport is a factor of integration, that is why we are sure that the entire families will return to the stages to witness the competitions and encourage the athletes, who have already started the qualifying competitions to reach their highest level and they are excited to participate in the same places where the Bolivarian Games were held”, said the Secretary of Sports, Alejandro Pantoja.

For the opening act of the Intermunicipal Games on July 8, the Government of Cesar will present a magical event that mixes the origins of the department’s culture with modern art and technology, with more than 340 artists on stage. There will be dances and a musical concert.



There will be more than 3,000 athletes in competition, added to nearly 500 technical assistants, who during the sports season will occupy hotels in the city and will be protagonists of an activation in the local economy, which involves transporting spectators, restaurant and beverage sales, as well of employment to logistics personnel.

Related