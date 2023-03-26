Home News Standard PS5 with and without God of War Ragnarok available on eBay Italy
Through eBay Italia is possible to buy PS5 both without bundle and with God of War Ragnarok game. The prices are respectively €519.90 and €539.90. You can find both consoles via the boxes below.

The game-free version is sold by pskmegastore (99.2% positive feedback), while the one with God of War is sold by cellularpoint (100% positive feedback). In both cases, shipping is free. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

Both versions offer a PS5 standard, i.e. with an optical reader. In other words, you can use it to play PS4 and PS5 video games in disc format, as well as play bly ray. God of War Ragnarok is the most recent game from Santa Monica Studio and allows you to continue the adventures of Kratos and Atreus and their clash with the Norse gods.

