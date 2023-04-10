Home News Star Wars: Ahsoka, Alyson Tabbitha’s cosplay is a masterpiece
Star Wars: Ahsoka, Alyson Tabbitha's cosplay is a masterpiece

Star Wars: Ahsoka, Alyson Tabbitha's cosplay is a masterpiece

Ahsoka will star in a television series coming next August, as announced during the Star Wars Celebratione Alyson Tabbitha he wanted to dedicate his last cosplay to the character that will be played by Rosario Dawson in the show.

The first trailer of Ahsoka promises very well, but after all we are talking about an iconic figure from the Star Wars universe, which we imagine will be used to the fullest in this live action transposition.

A makeup expert, to the point of being able to “draw” the characters she plays on herself, Alyson once again proved her incredible skills in this case, wearing a costume completely made by her, accessories included.

“We’re all freaking out about how good the Ahsoka series looks, aren’t we? I’m so excited!” she wrote in her post on Instagram. “Here are some pictures of the costume that I created completely by myself: you can find tutorials on how I made it and some makeup!”

If you like Alyson Tabbitha’s work, here are some recent ones: Mary Marvel from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Mando from The Mandalorian, Vi from Arcane and Batgirl from Gotham Knights.

