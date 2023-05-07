Stuttgart’s Sosa warns: “We have to talk about it”

Borna Sosa stood in the Berlin mixed zone and looked pretty serious. The white chalk stripes on his thigh testified to a reasonable amount of effort in the 1: 2 of his VfB Stuttgart at Hertha BSC. That was of no use. At the end of a promising week with the cup semi-finals (2:3 against Eintracht Frankfurt) and the duel in Berlin with the option of a big liberation in the relegation battle of the Bundesliga, the Swabians were left with nothing in their hands. That felt pretty stale.