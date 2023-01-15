Álvaro Javier Avilés Borja, who was recorded on a security camera touching the private parts of a girl who was inside the bars of her house in Riohacha, was captured by the National Police of the department of La Guajira.

Avilés Borja was arrested by a court order for the crime of sexual intercourse with a child under 14 years of age.

“This is thanks to the information and film evidence that the victim’s relatives provided us. It is noteworthy that this citizen has more notes and records for similar crimes,” said Colonel Jeysson López, La Guajira Police operational commander.

The sexual abuse that outraged the community in general happened in a house in the Arriba neighborhood of Riohacha.

The subject was mobilizing on a motorcycle through the sector and upon seeing the minor lying on the bars of her house, she stopped and approached to touch the girl’s private parts.

Then he fled, but when he was recorded on the video of the security camera located outside the house, the authorities were able to find his identification.

Álvaro Avilés will be presented before a guarantee control judge for the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the imposition of the security measure.