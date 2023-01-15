Home News Subject fell who abused a girl through a fence
News

Subject fell who abused a girl through a fence

by admin
Subject fell who abused a girl through a fence

Álvaro Javier Avilés Borja, who was recorded on a security camera touching the private parts of a girl who was inside the bars of her house in Riohacha, was captured by the National Police of the department of La Guajira.
Avilés Borja was arrested by a court order for the crime of sexual intercourse with a child under 14 years of age.
“This is thanks to the information and film evidence that the victim’s relatives provided us. It is noteworthy that this citizen has more notes and records for similar crimes,” said Colonel Jeysson López, La Guajira Police operational commander.
The sexual abuse that outraged the community in general happened in a house in the Arriba neighborhood of Riohacha.
The subject was mobilizing on a motorcycle through the sector and upon seeing the minor lying on the bars of her house, she stopped and approached to touch the girl’s private parts.
Then he fled, but when he was recorded on the video of the security camera located outside the house, the authorities were able to find his identification.
Álvaro Avilés will be presented before a guarantee control judge for the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the imposition of the security measure.

See also  Public housing, ranking after 16 years - breaking latest news

You may also like

This is how the presentation of Juanfer Quintero...

Vehicles would transit through Ecuador to bring fuel...

What is ordinary time

Heavy rains in Medellín leave 2 dead and...

Boyacá officials are charged with irregularities in contracts

Shakira tops Google searches for the last week...

Shakira would face legal problems for the ‘tiraera’...

He made her ‘boja’! Ana del Castillo filled...

Productive sector alert loss of staple food

James Llanos Gómez – The Journal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy