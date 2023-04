Jairo Nehemías Nerio Cruz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for having continuously extorted an inhabitant of the Sonsonate area. The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) indicated that the events began in August 2021 and ended in September of the same year when the victim filed the complaint and Nehemías […]

