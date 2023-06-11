Summer weather attracts people to the city

13
The picnic blankets were spread out on the Schlossplatz in summer temperatures. Photo: Lichtgut/Ferdinando Iannone
With temperatures around 28 degrees, the city of Stuttgart is jam-packed. The weekend invites you to stroll, eat ice cream and shop. We have the pictures.
Almost the entire week beamed in Stuttgart die Sonneonly on Corpus Christi brought a thunderstorm sometimes a lot of water. The Stuttgart fire brigade had to move out several times, including in the Klett passage, the water was standing and penetrated two shops. It’s been since Friday Sommer completely back, temperatures around 28 degrees have been luring many people outdoors since then.
