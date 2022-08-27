



From: Fangchenggang released

On August 26, Tan Pichuang, secretary of the Fangchenggang Municipal Party Committee and commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over a special research conference on epidemic prevention and control in the city, in-depth analysis of the current epidemic situation in Dongxing City, and research and deployment of the next prevention and control measures.

Photo by Wei Rong, an all-media reporter of Fangchenggang Daily

The meeting pointed out that the epidemic prevention and control in Dongxing is still facing complex challenges. The sporadic and frequent occurrence has not fundamentally changed. It is necessary to deeply understand the complexity, urgency and urgency of epidemic prevention and control, and earnestly carry out the politics of epidemic prevention and control. Responsibility, make up our minds, overcome all difficulties, vigorously promote the social clearing action, and reverse the passive situation of Dongxing City’s epidemic prevention and control as soon as possible.

Photo by Wei Rong, an all-media reporter of Fangchenggang Daily

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to further clarify the thinking, identify the crux of the problem, and consolidate the responsibility layer by layer, starting from the three aspects of “pulling out the source”, “cutting the chain” and “cross-section”, paying close attention to every link, grasping every detail, and building Strengthen every line of defense, and do a good job of epidemic prevention and control in a scientific, accurate and efficient manner. We must adhere to seeking truth from facts, refrain from empiricism, dogmatism, and formalism, optimize epidemic prevention and control measures in a scientific and precise manner, according to the situation and circumstances, to maximize the protection of people’s lives and health, and to maintain overall social harmony and stability. It is necessary to strengthen communication and docking with the Vietnamese side, coordinate and strictly implement epidemic prevention and control at ports, improve relevant responsibility mechanisms, promote smooth trade between the two sides, and ensure the safety of epidemic prevention and control at ports. It is necessary to set up a special class for work, continue to strengthen the precise prevention and control of ports, border trade areas and related enterprises, strengthen the detection and elimination of the new coronavirus on imported goods, and effectively build the “four lines of defense” at ports and border trade areas. , to effectively prevent the risk of the epidemic from being imported through imported goods. It is necessary to speed up the construction of logistics infrastructure, set up buffer areas for epidemic prevention and control such as port cargo yards and comprehensive logistics parks in light of the actual situation, comprehensively study and judge risks according to the characteristics of imported goods and transportation methods, etc. Precautionary disinfection or release measures should be adopted for classification, so as to achieve absolute sterilization, absolute closed-loop and absolute safety. It is necessary to strengthen the management of distribution and logistics points of urban enterprises, consolidate the main responsibility of enterprises for epidemic prevention and control, effectively cut off the spread and spread of the virus, and reduce the risk of transmission caused by the flow of personnel, vehicles and goods. We must attach great importance to nucleic acid detection work, give full play to the role of nucleic acid detection in timely detection and early warning, do a good job in normalized nucleic acid detection, effectively perform all required inspections, detect infected people in time, identify and target risk areas and key groups, and take timely measures. Targeted control measures to stop the spread of the epidemic. We must find ways to improve the quality of flow control, conduct sealing and control investigations, and transfer and quarantine in a timely manner to ensure that the spread of the epidemic is controlled from the source and that the entire society operates in an orderly manner. It is necessary to tighten and compact the “quartet of responsibilities”, especially the responsibilities of market players, implement measures such as scanning code, temperature measurement, wearing masks, etc., and “epidemic prevention” in public places, and resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing a large-scale rebound of the epidemic. It is necessary to insist on attacking with an iron fist, “opening the umbrella and breaking the net to eliminate internal ghosts”, and cut off the “dark lines” that cause the spread of the epidemic through illegal channels.

Photo by Wei Rong, an all-media reporter of Fangchenggang Daily

City leaders Chen Rongmao, Lu Hui, Yang Yajun, Peng Bin, Qin Hui, Xu Wei and Mao Qinjing attended the meeting at the main venue of Fangchenggang City and the branch venue of Dongxing City respectively.

