Tanganyika: 5 dead in the attack of a Twa militia in Kikonde

Five people died and four others were wounded by arrows, following an attack perpetrated on Thursday, May 18, by a Twa militia in Kikonde village, Kalemie territory (Tanganyika).

According to the administrator of the territory of Kalemie who delivers the information, the cause of this incursion is not yet known.

Some local sources put forward the figures of 3 people killed and 5 others injured in this attack.

The same sources report that this Twa militia attempted a first attack having been repelled by the inhabitants of the Kikonde village in the morning of this Thursday.

This resistance from the predominantly Bantu inhabitants forced these attackers to retreat, they report.

However, this militia launched a second surprise attack in the afternoon of the same Thursday.

The 4 injured were taken to the nearest health centers.

The Twa militia also reportedly looted some property from the population of Kikonde village.

The same sources inform that on the evening of this Thursday, the military and customary authorities from the locality of Tembwe intervened to put an end to these hostilities.

The administrator of the Kalemie territory announces that he has dispatched a delegation to the scene of the clashes to obtain further details.

