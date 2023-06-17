Taste Dragon Boat Festival Zongxiang and Inherit Chinese Culture_Jiangsu China Net

China Jiangsu Network, June 16th, the Dragon Boat Festival of Southern Communications is approaching, and the leaves of the zongzi are fragrant. On the morning of June 16, the New Era Civilization Practice Station of Hongxi Community, Hongqiao Sub-district, and the Volunteer Mother Studio in the jurisdiction launched a voluntary service activity of “Tasting the Dragon Boat Festival and Inheriting Chinese Culture”.

During the event, community workers shared the origin and customs of the Dragon Boat Festival with residents, and prepared ingredients such as rice dumpling leaves, glutinous rice, and candied dates, and invited volunteers from the Volunteer Mother Studio to make rice dumplings with love. Everyone skillfully rolled the zong leaves into a funnel shape, filled them with glutinous rice and candied dates, and wrapped them with string. The sharp-edged zongzi made people salivate. “In the process of making zongzi, we not only learned traditional cultural knowledge, but also enhanced the relationship between our neighbors!” Aunt Yuan, a member of the Volunteer Mother Studio, said while demonstrating to everyone. Afterwards, the grid staff carried the warm rice dumplings and sent them with deep affection to the elderly living alone in difficulties and new business practitioners in the jurisdiction, so that they could also feel the care of the community. “Every year during the holidays, you come to deliver zongzi. You miss me and warm my heart.” Uncle Miao, an elderly person living alone in the community, said excitedly.

Zhang Li, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hongxi Community, said that this event not only sent family care to the elderly and special groups in the jurisdiction, but also better promoted traditional culture and the traditional virtues of respecting and filial piety. In the later period, the community will continue to form alliances with the units under its jurisdiction to spread the new fashion of civilization through voluntary service activities. (Zhu Dan)