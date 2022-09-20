The foreclosures of the Revenue Agency are putting thousands of businesses, artisans, SMEs and families in difficulty. Dozens and dozens of defaulters enter every day in the collection offices, in the Appiani citadel, for the procedures necessary to release the bank accounts immediately frozen by the movable procedure (not the real estate one, which instead involves houses owned by the debtor towards the State) and obtain new conditions for the payment in installments of their pending payments with the tax authorities.

A process that takes days or weeks before the debtors can act again. Not the ideal condition in the face of the conjuncture of increases and above all of the expensive bills

The problem is raised by the Northern League municipal councilor Roberto Borsato, who in no uncertain terms calls for a truce by the Revenue Agency.

“At this moment we would need a constructive suspension of all the coercive procedures in place by the State, an effective policy of timely aid without always postponing until later” he begins, “I am thinking of a sort of moratorium, at least a blank semester to allow who has to face the installments to face the expensive bills instead. In recent months, SME artisans and businesses, but I also remember small shops, neighborhood businesses, cannot afford to have accounts blocked for days or weeks, they tell me of banks that in Veneto have thousands of procedures in place to unblock frozen accounts “.

The exponent of the Carroccio then underlines how the blocking of accounts has not indifferent side effects: “Although it is then possible to define new methods with the Treasury, the stop to current accounts creates further tensions with credit institutions, from normal operations to credit lines and possibly received. This is not exactly the help that businesses and families need in this very delicate historical moment ».

And that the procedures will not facilitate debtors in this crucial autumn winter is confirmed by the testimony of a small entrepreneur who called our editorial office: “For almost two weeks I was stuck, today I am finally back operational with payments”, he explains, ” But now the bills have arrived, next month I have to decide whether to pay these or the new installments … ».

Are we facing a perpetual default mechanism? The well-informed say that now at risk are also those debtors who until now have been waiting for the last month – before the suspension and foreclosure automatically triggered on the eighth – to be in compliance. What will happen, now, in the face of the increase in the prices of suppliers and users of primary necessity services?

The Treasury denies any increase in practices in this period. There are those who, among those affected, hypothesize a crackdown linked to the approach of the end of the year, but internal sources underline that no result bonus to managers and officials is linked to foreclosures or sums collected.