Telephone sick note – General practitioners’ association for rapid reintroduction

Practices are also registering significantly more respiratory diseases again. (picture alliance / dpa-tmn / Christin Klose)

Federal Chairman Beier told the editorial network Germany that it was incomprehensible that this had not yet happened. From his point of view, sick leave by telephone would be an urgently needed relief for practices this winter. It is becoming increasingly difficult for many general practitioners and their practice teams to cope with the rush, Beier explained.

Sick leave by telephone was introduced during the pandemic and initially expired in April. A law passed by the Bundestag in the summer stipulates that this should become possible permanently. However, the implementation is still pending.

This means that the first sick note due to an acute illness should be possible not only in the practice and via video consultation, but also by telephone.

This message was sent on November 28th, 2023 on the Deutschlandfunk program.

