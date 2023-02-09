When the majority of the population was resting at home after work, four armed men they sowed terror in the Aserrío neighborhood of the corregimiento of Guaymaral, rural area of ​​Valledupar, where a fisherman was murdered.

The heavily armed men arrived on two motorcycles at the fisherman’s house. Luis Guillermo Altamar Arevalo to remove him from the property in front of his sentimental partner and daughter, and take him to the soccer field from the neighborhood park to shoot him dead.

“He had come home from work and was fixing the fish when these individuals arrived and took him out of the house and near his home, in a field, murdered him.” confirmed Maria Quiroz, correctional officer of Guaymaral.

Altamar died of several shots leaving his body lying in the middle of a public road at approximately 8 pm on Tuesday.

Criminalistics personnel inspected the body and transferred it to the headquarters of legal Medicine Located in the downtown area of ​​the capital of Cesar.

“This is the first time this has happened in the town, we had time to not experience this violence in the country, we don’t know what is happening, what happened and who these individuals are. We are concerned about the situation we are experiencing in the corregimiento where I am completely alone because we do not have security, at the moment there is no Police or Army “Quiroz pointed out.

In this regard, the commander of the Cesar Police Department, Colonel Luis León explained that the police unit of The deers It is the closest to serve the population, so they have to coordinate security with the Army.

With this crime they are already 12 murders registered so far this year in Valledupar.