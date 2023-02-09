Home News Terror in Guaymaral! Subjects took out a fisherman to kill him on a soccer field
News

Terror in Guaymaral! Subjects took out a fisherman to kill him on a soccer field

by admin
Terror in Guaymaral! Subjects took out a fisherman to kill him on a soccer field

When the majority of the population was resting at home after work, four armed men they sowed terror in the Aserrío neighborhood of the corregimiento of Guaymaral, rural area of ​​Valledupar, where a fisherman was murdered.

The heavily armed men arrived on two motorcycles at the fisherman’s house. Luis Guillermo Altamar Arevalo to remove him from the property in front of his sentimental partner and daughter, and take him to the soccer field from the neighborhood park to shoot him dead.

He had come home from work and was fixing the fish when these individuals arrived and took him out of the house and near his home, in a field, murdered him.” confirmed Maria Quiroz, correctional officer of Guaymaral.

Altamar died of several shots leaving his body lying in the middle of a public road at approximately 8 pm on Tuesday.

Criminalistics personnel inspected the body and transferred it to the headquarters of legal Medicine Located in the downtown area of ​​the capital of Cesar.

This is the first time this has happened in the town, we had time to not experience this violence in the country, we don’t know what is happening, what happened and who these individuals are. We are concerned about the situation we are experiencing in the corregimiento where I am completely alone because we do not have security, at the moment there is no Police or Army “Quiroz pointed out.

In this regard, the commander of the Cesar Police Department, Colonel Luis León explained that the police unit of The deers It is the closest to serve the population, so they have to coordinate security with the Army.

See also  Colombia Sub-20 prepares its game against Uruguay

With this crime they are already 12 murders registered so far this year in Valledupar.

You may also like

Do you remember them? These are the mascots...

The party group of the municipal government held...

The ghost of unemployment

Massive Twitter, Facebook and Instagram crashes

To the prison involved in the homicide of...

Road damage continues due to marches on Calle...

They capture the head of the gang ‘Los...

Composer Armando Romero Molina, Corporate Director of Sayco,...

Casanare Governorate builds a 2 km canal to...

The center already has its content creator

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy