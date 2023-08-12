THE AFISED ASSOCIATION IS ORGANIZING THE 5th EDITION OF THE IFRANE FESTIVAL FROM AUGUST 18 TO 21, 2023

AFISED ASSOCIATION ORGANIZES THE 5th EDITION

OF THE IFRANE FESTIVAL FROM AUGUST 18 TO 21, 2023

ON THE CROWN SQUARE

Couple Mohammed Drihem

The AFISED Association in partnership with the Province of Ifrane, the council of the territorial community of Ifrane and the Regional Council of Fez-Meknes organizes the 5th Edition of the Festival from Friday August 18 to Monday August 21, 2023 on the Place de la Couronne in the center of the city of Ifrane.

Placed under the theme of “the National Heritage Forest”; this 5th edition of the Ifrane festival will be marked by the holding of a National Conference on Forest Fires on Saturday August 19, 2023 and by the organization of “Urban Challenge” sports tournaments of Mini Football, 3X3 Basketball, Volleyball Ball, Plateau Shooting, Cross-Country and Badminton on Sunday August 20 and Monday August 21, 2023.

In terms of artistic entertainment, the festival organizers invite music lovers to four evening artistic evenings which will be organized at the Place de la Couronne in downtown Ifrane. They will be animated on August 18, 2023 by a Symphony of the art of Ahidouss with the two Amazigh artists Ahouzar and Ourahou, on August 19, 2023 by a Group Rap Local and the Group H Kayen, on August 20, 2023 by the singer Rym who enjoyed resounding success thanks to his single “Stylo warqa” which has accumulated more than 2 million streams on Spotify and by Singer-songwriter Dystinct and finally; August 21, 2023 which will be hosted by singer Hajib and the popular and modern musical orchestra Five stars