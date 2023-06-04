The Arma dei Carabinieri turns 209, a party in Piazza Santa Maria delle Carceri [notiziediprato.it]

The Arma dei Carabinieri turns 209, a party in Piazza Santa Maria delle Carceri

The ceremony is scheduled for 6 pm. Recognitions to soldiers who have distinguished themselves in judicial police activities. On stage also Dante Nesi, carabinieri on leave for 101 years, a veteran of the Second World War

Tomorrow, Monday 5 June, starting at 18.00, in Prato, in Piazza Santa Maria delle Carceri, the provincial command of the Carabinieri celebrates the 209 years of history of the Arma. The military ceremony will see a training department deployed made up of personnel from the various specialties and branches operating in the Province, as well as volunteers from the National Carabinieri Association. There will also be vehicles with special fittings used by the Mobile Radio Section and the Stations, as well as vehicles of the National Carabinieri Association employed in civil protection tasks. Finally, a stand will be set up with historic uniforms of the Arma, editorial material and gadgets for the little ones.

During the ceremony, awards will be given to soldiers who have particularly distinguished themselves in the course of judicial police activities or aid to the population. In agreement with the provincial school office, certificates will also be delivered to three students from Prato who have demonstrated high civic sense and solidarity.

Finally, a special recognition will be paid to the retired carabiniere Dante Nesi, 101 years old, a veteran of the Second World War.

As regards the musical phases, the ceremony will be attended by the soprano Sara Chirici who will sing the National Anthem on the occasion of the lowering of the flag and the Hymn to Virgo Fidelis, patroness of the Carabinieri. Furthermore, a group of students from the Convitto Cicognini will play the hymn to joy, a melody representing the European Union.