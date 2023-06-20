The beauty of the countryside丨Why are green mountains and green mountains like mountains of gold and silver? “Ten Million Project” gives you the answer – Xinhua English.news.cn

20 years ago, Zhejiang’s “Ten Million Project” was launched. Play the “ecological card” well, and follow the path of establishing an ecological village and becoming rich ecologically.

20 years later, rural areas become parks, villages become scenic spots, farm houses become guest rooms, villagers become shareholders…

Continue to turn “ecological advantage” into “people’s livelihood welfare”.

20 years of great changes, let’s see how the “ten million project” shows that green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains.

In the past 20 years, it has started from the “thousand villages demonstration, ten thousand villages renovation” to promote the countryside to be more tidy and orderly; Wealth” has been upgraded iteratively and digital empowerment has been strengthened. Zhejiang has gradually formed a vivid situation of “thousands of villages looking forward to the future, tens of thousands of villages striving for common prosperity, promoting integration of urban and rural areas, and creating harmony and beauty in the whole region”.

