Home » The beauty of the countryside丨Why are green mountains and green mountains like mountains of gold and silver? “Ten Million Project” gives you the answer – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

The beauty of the countryside丨Why are green mountains and green mountains like mountains of gold and silver? “Ten Million Project” gives you the answer – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

The beauty of the countryside丨Why are green mountains and green mountains like mountains of gold and silver? “Ten Million Project” gives you the answer – Xinhua English.news.cn

20 years ago, Zhejiang’s “Ten Million Project” was launched. Play the “ecological card” well, and follow the path of establishing an ecological village and becoming rich ecologically.

20 years later, rural areas become parks, villages become scenic spots, farm houses become guest rooms, villagers become shareholders…

Continue to turn “ecological advantage” into “people’s livelihood welfare”.

20 years of great changes, let’s see how the “ten million project” shows that green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains.

In the past 20 years, it has started from the “thousand villages demonstration, ten thousand villages renovation” to promote the countryside to be more tidy and orderly; Wealth” has been upgraded iteratively and digital empowerment has been strengthened. Zhejiang has gradually formed a vivid situation of “thousands of villages looking forward to the future, tens of thousands of villages striving for common prosperity, promoting integration of urban and rural areas, and creating harmony and beauty in the whole region”.

————-

Planning: Wanfang

Executive planning: Wang Ying, Zhao Wei

Final Judge: Chen Jingchao

[error correction]

[Responsible editor: Wang Ying]

010020020110000000000000011108101212235947

See also  Welcome Venice, a moving elegy for a betrayed beauty - Goffredo Fofi

You may also like

How e-cars and heat pumps should be integrated...

Promoting co-existence is indispensable for the development of...

Nine traffic accidents were registered in Valledupar during...

“Full-time sons and daughters”: Under the severe employment...

Old town remains a hurdle for wheelchair users

Punjab: Centers for transgenders and abandoned children established

In an unfortunate act of intolerance, a young...

Be part of the Atlassian Cloud Day on...

Released prisoners in Hungary are not allowed to...

Unheard! New Zealand withdrew from the match against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy