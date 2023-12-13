the bio-districts of Emilia-Romagna are born – Emilia-Romagna Region

Associations, commercial networks, farmers and breeders together to apply the best environmentally friendly techniques and support investments in the agri-food supply chains. In 2022, organic companies active in the region are still growing: +5.85% compared to the previous year

Together organic grows more and better. It is the philosophy of new bio-districtswhich develop in very specific geographical areas with crops, livestock, commercial and processing chains.

Here farmers, private citizens, associations, tourist operators and public administrations enter into an agreement for the sustainable management of resources, focusing on organic production that involves all the links of the fruit, livestock or cereal supply chains, right up to the table.

The Emilia Romagna region focuses on this management model and, among the first in Italy, has approved one specific law14 of 2023 and the related implementing provisions which recently entered into force.

“The new law – explains the regional councilor for Agriculture – Alessio Mammi– identifies and regulates the organic district, a specific geographical area where at least 20% of the agricultural surface is cultivated using organic methods. In this context, the work of multiple companies that network is rewarded, creating a virtuous circle that promotes an entire territory through collaboration and the adoption of responsible agricultural practices”.

The districts thus constituted will then be able to access dedicated national funding.

A further tool to grow the sector in Emilia-Romagna which, according to the latest regional report (2022 data), counts 7,330 active organic businesses (+5.85% compared to the previous year). Numbers that place the region in fifth place nationally for the number of companies that produce, transform or market organic products.

Per form a district, The agricultural entrepreneurs they must be at least 30, for 400 hectares of organic surfaceor operate on a usable organic agricultural area equal to at least 20% of the total organic area of ​​the district.

The minimum territory is five municipalities contiguous in Emilia-Romagna.

The contiguity of the municipalities in the district must be guaranteed even if the number of municipalities is greater than five. The territory of the district must include organic agricultural activities with a peculiar and distinct territorial, historical and landscape identity.

All information is available at dedicated web page to organic districts.

Share this: Facebook

X

