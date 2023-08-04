The brown house inspired by the colors of earth and coffee — idealista/news

Using earthy color in home design is a trend that has been gaining popularity in recent years. Drawing inspiration from the warm, earthy tones found in nature, this architectural approach seeks to create a harmonious connection between the house and its surroundings. The earthy color evokes the feeling of tranquility and warmth, providing a welcoming and relaxing environment for those who live there. Precisely the choice of this color palette, with the predominance of browns, is one of the characteristics of this fantastic house which was built in Brasile, precisely, in Minas Gerais: Casa Caffé.

Designed by Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes and Igor Macedo of Tetro Architects, this new house explicitly connects the social role of coffee and how this drink can be “an invitation to a long conversation”, inspired by the reddish earth and twisted trees of the surrounding landscape.” The Casa del Café is a very special made for a couple who love drinks -like coffee-, and who carry out some steps of the manufacturing process in an artisanal way, contextualizes the study on its website

Precisely the work related to the preparation of coffee is another of the aspects that have been taken into consideration for the design of the house, and not only in the name of the project. “We asked ourselves how to create a project that could represent the characteristics of coffee”says Tetro, noting that the quality of the drink largely depends on the location and quality of the soil, as well as the impact of the coffee’s aroma. Fundamental aspects for the correct development of the work of elaboration of this drink.

Situated on a sloping site, it consists of two pavilion structures separated by an internal patio and surrounded by thick walls of pigmented concrete. The contrast is evident in the thick earth-colored concrete walls that flank the structure, uniting the interior and exterior spaces and establishing a direct connection to the earth. These are combined with the structural lightness of the roofs, shallow slabs and white concrete curves that dominate the structures of the two pavilions.

Inside, each pavilion is defined by its use, one social and one intimate. The last one is at the upper end of the grounds and contains three modest rooms adjoining the parking lot. The entrance leads past the rooms, before turning 90 degrees down a staircase and through an ‘earth corridor’ which leads to the social space and a different change of atmosphere.

The open plan social space contains the kitchen, dining room and living room, as well as a glazed wall opening onto a south-facing terrace. The elevation of the home creates an uninterrupted view of the landscape. Between the pavilions is a internal courtyard, a multi-level garden containingand one of several existing trees that have been preserved and incorporated into the project.

